Seaside Tourism Grants Available

The City of Seaside Visitors Bureau and Tourism Advisory Committee have announced the kick off of its annual tourism grant program. A minimum of $15,000-$25,000 is expected to be available for the upcoming 2018-19 fiscal year.

“The annual program is designed to help organizations, businesses or events that enhance tourism and drive additional overnight stays in Seaside,” said Jon Rahl, director of tourism marketing for the city’s Visitors Bureau.

“The monetary support allocated for this program represents a small portion of the Visitors Bureau’s annual budget, which is funded by the 10 percent lodging tax visitors pay when vacationing in Seaside.”

The $15,000-$25,000 expected to be available is based on past funding cycles.

Last year’s award recipients included the upcoming Seaside Music Fest (scheduled for April 20-21) run by SDDA, and the Oregon Coast Classic – a jump rope event organized by the Tsunami Skippers and scheduled for April 21.

In addition to the available grants to other programs, The Seaside Chamber of Commerce is the group’s largest single recipient with an annual stipend of approximately $25,000 awarded to support the 4th of July Fireworks Celebration.

The Seaside Visitors Bureau is a department of the City of Seaside, responsible for visitor services, promotion, and marketing of Seaside, Oregon as a leisure travel destination. Operations are funded by local lodging tax.

The annual funding cycle begins with an application process and the selection of recipients taking place at the April and May Tourism Advisory Committee meetings.

Those interested in applying for the 2018-19 fiscal year are advised to contact Rahl (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 503-738-3097).

Those interested in learning more or finding out if their idea would work for such funding should visit seasideOR.com/industry to read complete grant guidelines and download an electronic application. Completed applications are due no later than Friday, May 11, 2018.