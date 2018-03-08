Thompson To Run For County Commission

The Chairman of the Clatsop County Democratic Central Committee and former Astoria City Councilor Doug Thompson has entered the race for County Commissioner, District 3.

Thompson filed on the March 6th deadline for the May 15th primary election and now District 3 is a three-way race.

Former Astoria City Councilor Peter Roscoe was the first to make it official, followed by urban planner and economic development consultant Pamela Wev.

Thompson served from 1991 to 2002 on the Astoria Council representing Ward 3. Over the years following his service on the city council, Thompson has remained active in community affairs. He is listed as the Advocacy Committee Coordinator of the Lower Columbia Preservation Society, a local organization that strongly advocates for the preservation of architecture and sites that contribute to the area's history, culture, livability, and sense of place. Thompson has appeared before the city council on occasion in support of preservation.

When Oregon LNG attempted to build a liquid natural gas terminal, Thompson was one of the many voices strongly opposed to any such plant in the lower Columbia.

Professionally, Doug Thompson is a real estate broker and property manager.

Mail-in ballots will be sent to voters April 25th through May 1st. Election day is may 15th.