Sheriff: Multiple Scams Happening Now

According to the Oregon Attorney General, for the last 3 years running the top consumer complaint is imposter scam calls. Callers claim convincingly to be IRS agents or police officers demanding prepaid cash cards for phony penalties. The Clatsop County Sheriff is warning about a rash of these scam calls happening now attempting to victimize local residents.

The unknown suspects are calling Clatsop County residents and identifying as Deputies or employees of the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office. The most recent of these scams is a person identifying himself as "Sergeant Sullivan." Previous attempts at this scam have also used the name "Sergeant Smith" or "Deputy Harper." Please be aware these are not real law enforcement officers.



The unknown subjects are contacting their intended victims using a phone number that has been altered to reflect a local call, or a call from West Linn, OR. They will inform their intended victims they have warrants for their arrest, typically for Contempt of Court, due to missing jury duty. They will then require their victim to remain on the line while they obtain prepaid debit cards or MoneyPak cards from a local store with the intention of using these to provide payment for "Bail." The callers are convincing and may have limited amounts of personal and geographical information they obtained from online sources according to Sheriff Tom Bergin.



The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office would like to remind County residents, "we do not call people when they have a warrant for their arrest. We also do not accept payments over the phone. If you are in doubt as to the real identity of any deputy contacting you by phone, please contact the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.", says Bergin in a news release



Bergin asks that if you have made payments to or received one of these calls please contact Detective Justin Dersham of the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office. (503) 325-8635.