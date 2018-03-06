Bus Demonstration Answers Some Questions

Sunset Empire Transportation District (SETD) offered residents the opportunity to try a ride on a battery-powered bus Monday that helped the district better understand some of the more practical aspects of running all-electric buses here.

In late February the district announced it would try out a converted bus on a popular route that runs around Astoria and Warrenton inviting citizens to take a free ride. The original plan called for several hours but by Sunday afternoon the bus service announced a route change and shortened the timeframe. On demonstration day, Monday, it wasn't long before the district was sending out notices that the time the bus would be on the route was shortened again.

In the initial news release, SETD Executive Director Jeff Hazen stated that seeing how the alternative energy bus would actually perform on local hills would be a critical element in evaluating the experiment. It seems Astoria's hilly streets were, in fact, quite an obstacle.

In response to questions from KAST News, Hazen wrote, "Today’s demo of the battery electric bus was an important exercise due to the topography of the area. This particular bus has 4-year-old technology in it and our hills proved to be a challenge for it. It definitely showed that before we commit resources to alternative fuel vehicles such as electric, we will perform tests on them either here or in an area that has similar topography."