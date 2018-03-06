Kujala Runs For County Commission

Former Warrenton Mayor Mark Kujala has announced his candidacy to replace Clatsop County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Lee in the May elections. Kujala is the third person to file for the position.

Kujala will be running for Lee’s District 1 seat, which covers much of western Astoria as well as Warrenton and Hammond. Lee announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

“As a lifelong Clatsop County resident with deep roots in both Warrenton and Astoria, I am uniquely qualified to represent District 1 on the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners.”, said Kujala in a news release.

Kujala served 12 years on the Warrenton City Commission, five of those years as mayor. He became the City of Warrenton's first elected mayor in 2014, having previously been appointed mayor in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Kujala stepped down from office in 2017 to attend to his business, Skipanon Brand Seafoods. He has since taken a job at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce as the Membership Director.

As Mayor of Warrenton, Kujala helped guide the city during the Great Coastal Gale of 2007 and played an active role in keeping citizens informed through frequent appearances on KAST during the course of the community response.

Kujala emphasized urban renewal and economic development. He sought to certify Warrenton’s levees while challenging the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s plans to implement floodplain maps that may overstate Warrenton’s flood risk and cause spikes in insurance rates.

Kujala also oversaw the community during the divisive dispute over Oregon LNG’s attempts to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline and terminal on the Skipanon Peninsula. Kujala voted twice in opposition to the LNG facility during the early phases of the proposal. Kujala says, “Every project has to be evaluated on its own merits, and it’s often a balance of the economic benefit versus any potential environmental and livability impacts.” After the proposed energy project collapsed pulled out, Kujala had declared that Warrenton is still “open for business.”

In a news release from his campaign, Kujala states he is dismayed at the partisanship he sees filtering into the elections for Clatsop County Commissioner. “The Clatsop County Commissioner seat should be a non-partisan office. One thing I was proud of as mayor is that everyone felt comfortable coming to me with ideas and feedback because I didn't care about that person’s background, politics or ideology. Good decision-making requires collecting a diversity of opinions. If elected to the Clatsop County Commission I will apply that same principle.”

Most recently, Kujala was appointed to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Fish Passage Task Force and also serves on The Oregon Community Foundation North Coast Leadership Council. This January, Kujala presented to the Warrenton-Hammond School Board as a member of the Long-Range Facilities Planning Task Force for the Warrenton Hammond School District. The task force recommended a bond proposal to construct a new campus for Warrenton schools.

Over the years, Kujala has been an active contributor to community wellbeing serving as a board member of the Liberty Theatre Restoration Inc, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce, the Clatsop Community College Foundation, Clatsop Economic Development Resources, and the Way to Wellville Committee. Kujala is a Past-President of the Warrenton Rotary Club and was both an Admiral and Admiral’s Aide of the Astoria Regatta Festival. He and his wife have been emcees for the Hope House Fundraising Banquet and the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival.

Kujala graduated from Warrenton High School and has a Business degree from Oregon State University. His wife, Alana, works for Providence Seaside Hospital, and they have a 2-year old daughter named Karlie.

The deadline for filing for the May 15th primary election is March 6th. Other candidates for the District 1 seat are George McCartin and Andy Davis.