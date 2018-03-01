Clatsop Commission Approves Emergency Response Agreements

The board approved a series of agreements with GFP Enterprises to provide emergency mass care and shelter services in Clatsop County in the event of a major disaster such as a Cascadia Zone earthquake and tsunami.

The agreements call for the Sisters, Ore.-based company to provide temporary housing, potable water and meals, portable toilets, shower and laundry facilities and other basic services for people displaced by the event and emergency responders.

Emergency Manager Tiffany Brown explained that approving the agreements would allow for advance planning between GFP and the county, and help avoid potential delays in the delivery of aid services once a disaster struck. The contracts require payment by the county only in the event of an emergency, and the services to be provided are reimbursable by the federal government at 100 percent of the cost, she said.

GFP co-owner Don Pollard said the company, which began as a supplier to wildfire fire-fighting base camps, has supplied emergency shelter services in the aftermath of most major hurricanes, including Katrina in 2005, and other natural disasters across the United States. The company staff is experienced in the Incident Command System, he said.

Non-profit donations approved

The board approved the recommendation from the Human Services Advisory Council on the commissioners’ annual disbursement to local non-profit service agencies. The contributions are:

- Camp Kiwanilong Board – Family Camp Pilot Project – $2,5000

- Court-Appointment Special Advocates (CASA) – Clatsop Family Treatment Court – $3,000

- Friends of Astoria Armory – Everyone Skates at the Armory! – $2,500

- Lunch Buddies Mentoring Program – Rural Expansion – $5,000

- Lutheran Community Services-Hope House – Counseling Program – $1,000

- North Coast Food Web – Healthy Food Ed. and Food for All – $1,000

Other Business

In other business the board:

-Tabled appointments to the County Budget Committee in order to review membership rules for the panel.

-Approved a resolution and order offering non-financial support from the county in the clean-up efforts related to a recent spill from an abandoned oil tank on the Astoria waterfront.

(Tom Bennett - Clatsop County)