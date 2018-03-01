Astoria Wins Grant To Aid Homeowners

Moderate and low-income homeowners will benefit from a $400,000 community development block grant that will help make repairs or renovations for qualified projects.

The city of Astoria applied for the grant and will work with Clatsop Community Action to qualify recipients and projects in Clatsop, Tillamook, and Columbia counties. Community Action will match the grant with Weatherization Funds and act as the sub-grantee in assisting the city.

The program will provide 0% interest, deferred payment loans to homeowners whose incomes are at or below 80% of median income.

The money can be used to repair or replace roofs, repairing or replacing failed heating systems or electrical systems and for mold abatement as examples. A special focus will be made for handicap accessibility modifications.

Business Oregon announced the grant as part of over $10 million in block grants that will go toward two county projects and twelve city projects statewide.

The primary objective of the CDBG program is the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities, providing decent housing, and creating suitable living environments, principally for persons of low and moderate income.

"These awards can make a big difference for Oregon communities, particularly smaller rural areas that can use a partner for large infrastructure investments," said Chris Harder, director of Business Oregon. "The projects set the stage for long-term economic growth and community health in rural Oregon."

Business Oregon administers the state of Oregon's annual federal allocation of CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties. Urban cities and counties and tribes are not included in the state's program as they receive CDBG funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.