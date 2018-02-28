Will Electric Buses Work Here?

Going electric may be a possibility for our local bus service and the public will have the chance to try it out on a free ride in March.

"Technology is rapidly evolving with electric buses and SETD wants to make sure that we continue to look into and evaluate if electric propulsion will work for us going forward,” said Executive Director Jeff Hazen.

Sunset Empire Transportation District (SETD) is extending an invitation to a public demonstration of what an electric powered bus is all about on Monday, March 5th. The District will be testing one of the energy efficient electric buses on their Route 101 and wants the public to be involved as much as possible.

The electric bus demo route is Route 101 which runs from Astoria to Seaside then Cannon Beach. It will begin at the Astoria Transit Center at 8:00 am and operate until 1:50 pm.

Riverside, California-based Complete Coach Works (CCW) will be providing the electric bus used in this demonstration.

The remanufactured ZEPS buses are rebuilt with lightweight flooring, lightweight seats, low resistance tires, energy-efficient heating and cooling to ensure a range of 130 miles on a single battery charge. Each bus is equipped with air operated doors, brakes, suspension, hydraulic power-steering, stainless steel bike racks and LED lighting.

The company says, "CCW takes a previously used transit bus powered by a diesel engine and remanufactures it into a like-new condition with an all-electric powered drivetrain system. The process of remanufacturing improves the service life of the bus and avoids material waste." Transit agencies can buy remanufactured electric fleets at a fraction of the cost.