Council Moves On Uniontown Upgrade and Library Plan

The Astoria council Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation for a grant that will fund a design concept for West Marine Drive with the goal of creating a new gateway for Astoria's Western entrance. The objective is to better integrate transportation and land use planning and develop new ways to manage growth.

The $203,300 grant will be used to contract with engineering and planning firm CH2M. The city has no cash match obligation but there is a "soft" match provided by City staff and volunteers valued at $27,723 or 12% of the total project cost.

According to City Manager Brett Estes, the purpose of the study is to provide a West Martine Drive design concept that would incorporate better traffic safety for all modes of transportation while laying the groundwork for engineering and construction of streetscape and gateway improvements. The study would support transit service by the Sunset Empire Transit Service as well as improve safety for bikes and pedestrians. The plan is entitled "Uniontown Reborn Master Plan".

The other action Monday the City Council agree with a special committee recomendation to hire Hennebery Eddy Architects Inc. to take the next steps toward the rennovation of Astoria's 50 year old public library.

The firm will provide an assessment of the existing condition of the library and work with staff and consultants on the layout which would lead to conceptual designs that will be critical for fundrasing efforts.

Renovation of the Astor Public Library will take place in two phases.

The first will get underway with Mondays contract approval leading to a capital campaign to help raise the funds necessary and Phase two would take place with the successful completion of that fundraising campaign.

City would pay a total not to exceed $77,210 for the contract.