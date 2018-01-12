Astoria Promotes Strong Team

The Astoria Public Works Department remains an effective team of professionals with the announcement of two moves to promote from within the department responsible for a boatload of projects in the city.

When City Engineer Jeff Harrington was promoted to Public Works Director with the retirement of Ken Cook that left his old job open. It was announced that the Assistant City Engineer, Nathan Crater is being bumped up to that job.

Crater has been with the city since 2011 and previous to that he was a Project Engineer with HLB Otak in Gearhart.

Crater has led many infrastructure and capital improvement projects in Astoria and assisted with several bridge replacements and the very large Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) project.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the Engineering Division and continue our efforts to find creative solutions to Astoria's Public Works challenges" Said Crater. "I feel privileged to work with such professional and dedicated colleagues".

Also moving up the ladder is Cindy Moore who has been working in a part-time capacity as a city support engineer for the past 10 years. She has helped the city get grants in the millions of dollars for Public Works projects and has led several major CSO projects.

As Assistant City Engineer Moore will continue to manage capital improvement projects such as the upcoming Waterfront Bridges Replacement project.

Crater and Moore will begin their new positions immediately.