Fourth Generation Local Business Changes Ownership

The Dennis Company isn't going anywhere and the name will stay the same but the family that started the business in 1905 with continuous ownership through four generations won't be a part of it going forward.

Company President Brent Dennis has announced that he and his brother Randy have closed a deal to sell the company and it's five locations to Westlake Ace Hardware.

Dennis says the transition will be seamless for customers and upon acquisition Dennis Company stores will become part of the Ace network - the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world - and will be a division of Westlake Ace Hardware. "Being part of the Ace family will give Dennis Company customers access to more than 70,000 products, both in-store and through special order", says Dennis in a news release Thursday.

Dennis Company, through its long history, has been an active participant supporting community activities in Long Beach, Aberdeen, Elma, Montesano, and Raymond and the new ownership will continue to be an active participant in those communities according to Dennis.

Westlake Ace Hardware has been in operation for more than 100 years. With the acquisition of Dennis Company, it will own 121 neighborhood hardware stores in ten states.