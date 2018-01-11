Six Arrested In Seaside Bust

Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Seaside Police Department with the help of Cannon Beach Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in the city of Seaside. Richard Paul Vogelsang (42) was found in possession of approximately 22 grams of Methamphetamine, approximately 1000.00 dollars in US currency, digital scales, packaging material and a firearm. Vogelsang was detained on a Probation Violation and transported to the Clatsop County Jail. Five more people were arrested on various charges.





Kasandra Dehart (36) was found in possession of a small amount of Methamphetamine. Dehart was cited and released on the charge of frequenting a place where drugs are sold.



The case was forwarded to the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office for determination of additional charges.



Later in the evening, a subsequent search warrant was served at the same complex in a different apartment.





James Mitchell Scarborough (57) was found in possession of a small amount Heroin. Scarborough was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-Heroin.





John Peppard (53) was found in possession of approximately 16 grams of Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, and approximately 450.00 dollars in U.S. Currency. Peppard was arrested for Delivery of a controlled substance-Methamphetamine.





Ashley Clarke (29) was at the residence and arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are sold.





Ashley Griffiths (29) was at the residence and arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are sold.