Another Phone Fraud Warning

Deputies are investigating a phone scam responsible for defrauding individuals in Columbia County of thousands of dollars.



A preliminary investigation is showing that phone scammers appear to be blanketing Columbia County and surrounding areas demanding money to pay for a phony warrant that was put out for their targeted victim. The scammers claim to be local Law Enforcement, then ask their victims to purchase the Trans Union, Green Dot or some other pre-paid multi-sourced card. The scammer then asks the victim to give them the card codes over the telephone.



Law Enforcement will NEVER ask for money over the telephone or say that you have a warrant for your arrest over the telephone. You will not have a warrant for your arrest for "missing jury duty" either. Please just hang up if these scammers call you.