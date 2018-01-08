Award Winning Winery To Open Second North Coast Location

Westport Winery is looking to open another Oregon location by the end of January in Seaside.

The award-winning winery is based in Westport, Washington where Blain and Kim Roberts operate their flagship Westport Winery Garden Resort with acres of vineyards and gardens along with a scale reproduction of the nearby Grays Harbor Lighthouse, a restaurant, gift shop, plant nursery, and a pitch and putt course.

The winery is a popular spot for weddings.

In 2016 the couple expanded into Oregon with a wine tasting operation on Hemlock in Cannon Beach.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is processing a new permit and the Roberts say on Facebook they hope to open the new location at 810 Broadway in Seaside by the end of this month. The location is just across Broadway from the Seaside Brewery.

Westport Winery offers over 30 different wines, many have regularly won top medals in regional, national and international competitions, and judging from what people are saying on social media, The onsite restaurant in Westport excels in offering tempting dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Cannon Beach location offers cheeses, chocolate, and charcuterie tastings along with an impressive collection of wines and ciders to try.