Watch Out For Highway Workers On 30

Oregon Department of Transportation crews will be performing maintenance activities on U.S. 30 around milepost 95.6 at the east end of Astoria during the next two weeks.

The work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on January 11 and 12, and January 16-20. The westbound lane of U.S. 30 will be closed during the maintenance work with flaggers controlling two-way traffic in the eastbound lane.

Local access will be maintained through the construction area but travelers should expect delays.