Deadline Extended For County Grants

The deadline for applications for grants to local social and human services agencies that serve people in need has been extended to Jan. 31.

The purpose of this funding is to provide an investment in community programs that target those population groups that are most in need socially and economically. The grants will be distributed by the county Human Services Advisory Committee on behalf of Board of Commissioners.

This year there is $15,000 total available in funding. Grant funds no greater than $5,000 will be eligible for funding; preference is given to programs that:

Provide services that are available to all county residents, as opposed to residents of a specific geographic area; Serve the largest number of County residents; Work collaboratively with other groups and receive significant portions of their funding from sources other than the County; Address a need not now being addressed by other groups or agencies; and Have missions that are consistent with the Board’s priorities as identified in Clatsop Vision 2030 Together.

The County’s proposal format must be used to be eligible for consideration. The County’s grant distribution packet and Clatsop Vision 2030 Together document are available online at www.co.clatsop.or.us.

Applications must be submitted to via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. no later than 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 31, 2018.

The Human Services Advisory Council grant committee will review all proposals and make funding recommendations to the Board of Commissioners for approval at one of its regularly scheduled meetings. If your proposal is recommended for consideration, you will be notified and advised of the date of the Board of Commissioners meeting.