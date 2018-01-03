Tualatin Man Dies Kayaking Necanicum

Seaside Police have now confirmed that a body which washed up on the beach west of the turnaround is that of 42-year-old Matthew Manley of Tualatin, Oregon. Manley was the subject of a search by authorities Monday afternoon when he failed to return from a kayak trip in the Necanicum near the mouth of the river where it is said he was crabbing.

Seaside Fire and Rescue, along with assets from the Coast Guard searched the area for about 24 hours and after finding no sign of Manley the search was called off Tuesday afternoon. The Coast Guard uses a survivability model based on weather conditions, survival equipment, and the assets involved. Coast Guard crews deployed included Sector Columbia River Helicopter crews on rotation and 47-foot motor lifeboats on rotation from Station Cape Disappointment. It was reported earlier that Manley was not wearing a flotation device. Water temperatures in the winter are near 50 degrees and can result in hypothermia in a very short amount of time.

Shortly after 6:00 pm, Tuesday evening police responded to a report of a body that had washed up at the shoreline off the turnaround. Late Wednesday morning police confirmed it was Manley.

The Seaside Police Department is still looking for the missing kayak as officials believe it may have been removed from the beach shoreline on January 2. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Guy Knight with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.