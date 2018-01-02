Repairs To Doughboy In The Works

The Bronze statue topping the Astoria Victory Monument in Uniontown will be removed and stored away for a time as structural engineers prepare a plan to repair the underpinnings for the statue base following an August crash that damaged the World War 1 memorial.

Locally known as the Doughboy Monument, the 1926 National Register war memorial suffered damage when a 77-year-old driver had a major medical event while driving and crashed into it.

While the bronze of a WW1 soldier itself was not damaged, a cursory assessment of the anchorage indicated damage to the structure holding the statue in place. When the statue is removed it will be possible to make a full assessment and design a plan for the support structure replacement. The city parks department is working with the insurance carrier on a claim to effect repairs.