Man Arrested In Astoria Convenience Store Robbery

Astoria Police was dispatched to Small Stop Convenience store located at 180 Marine Drive Thursday night for what was originally reported as a theft. An Astoria Officer located a person in a nearby parking lot with a cloth covering the individual’s face. Another responding officer made contact at the store and learned that the suspect gave the clerk a robbery note, demanded money and appeared to be holding what the clerk believed was a gun or other weapon in his pocket. The clerk armed himself with a knife and did not give the suspect any money. Prior to leaving the store, the suspect took a candy bar.

Clatsop County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist Astoria Officers at the scene.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Brandon Denmark of Marietta, Georgia refused to show officers his hands and was holding something in his pocket which appeared to be silver. One officer pointed a less lethal, beanbag shotgun and advised the subject he would be bean bagged if he didn’t comply. The suspect then gave up and was taken into custody without further incident. The silver object was later determined to be a cellular phone.

Denmark was charged with Robbery II, a class B felony, Theft III, a class C misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct II, a class B misdemeanor. He was transported to Clatsop County Jail where he was lodged on the charges.