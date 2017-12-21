An Astoria Eyesore On Road To Rehab

Some old-timers call it the Waldorf. More recently it's been referred to as the former Hotel Merwyn.

Either way, the building wedged between Astoria City Hall and the Astoria Public Library has been a derelict eyesore for decades.

That's maybe about to change. As reported, a new developer for the white elephant is taking the next steps in converting the structure into a multifamily, 40 unit apartment on the upper floors and commercial spaces on the Duane street front.

On Tuesday, January 9th at 6:30 pm the Astoria Planning Commission will consider a conditional use permit for the project.

A staff report detailing the permit request will provide a staff recommendation to determine if the project meets code criteria and suggest conditions the developer, Julie Garver, will have to meet in order to proceed. It will be up to the Planning Commission to determine if the conditional use is appropriate and falls in line with the Development Code Standards, zoning applications, parking requirements and would qualify under general development for the downtown area along with requirements the developer would have to meet to satisfy the permit.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at which anyone may comment on the specifics of the permit, the conditional use provisions and the staff findings of fact.

The hearing will be held in the second-floor council chambers in city hall