Serious Injuries In Highway 26 Crash Wednesday

A fiery crash near the Sunset Rest Area on Highway 26 resulted in serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

28-year-old Daniel James Wells was driving eastbound on highway 26 with a passenger identified as 28-year-old Aaron Daniel Sullivan at 4:30 pm when police say Wells lost control of the 2003 Chevy pickup on the icy highway and the vehicle slid across both westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a semi truck towing fuel.

State police say after that initial crash the pick-up rebounded rotating back across the highway and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder tipped on its side and immediately caught fire.

Passersby pulled both men from the burning pickup which became engulfed in flames. A crew from Elsie Fire put out the fire. Both men were burned. Wells was transported to Emmanuel Hospital by Medix. Sullivan was transported to OHSU by Life Flight with serious injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

Three hours later on the same stretch of highway, a Toyota Camry traveling westbound lost control on the ice and skidded off the road near the rest area and rolled. The crash resulted in some minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.