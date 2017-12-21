Oregon Recreational Crabbing Reopens

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that recreational crabbing is now open from Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the Columbia River. Crab samples taken from the area indicate that levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the alert level.

This reopening of the recreational season applies to crab harvested in the ocean and in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers, and jetties. Recreational crab harvesting remains closed along the southern Oregon coast from Cape Blanco to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid.

Crab and shellfish products sold in retail markets and restaurants remain safe for consumers.

It is always recommended to eviscerate the crab and discard the “butter” (viscera or guts) prior to cooking. When the whole crab is cooked in liquid, domoic acid may leach into the cooking liquid. It is recommended to discard the cooking liquid, and do not use it in other dishes, such as sauces, broths, soups, stews, stocks, roux, dressings, etc. The consumption of crab viscera is not recommended.