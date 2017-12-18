Mass Casualities from Amtrak Derailment Near Olympia

An Amtrak train with a reported 70 passengers aboard derailed south of Seattle, and authorities said initally there were multiple "injuries and casualties". As emergency responders began to arrive they said there were fatalities amongst passengers on the train.

The train derailed about 40 miles south of Seattle about 7:40 am Monday, spilling train cars on to busy Interstate 5.

The run was a first for this high-speed version of the Amtrak Cascades which a reporter on board the train said was averaging 79 miles an hour as it was traveling south of Tacoma heading for Portland. It isn't known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the accident.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area. Authorities reported some injuries to people traveling in vehicles on the freeway but no deaths

Monday was the first day of schedule changes to include two new round trips between Seattle and Portland, according to the Amtrak website. Amtrak train 501 runs between Portland and Seattle daily.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 5, which see about 60,000 vehicles per day, are expected to be closed for "an extended period," according to the WSDOT.