Knappa Man Dies In House Fire Under Investigation

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Clatsop County Medical Examiner, the Clatsop County Fire Investigation Team and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, is currently investigating the death of an adult male whose body was found within the scene of a residential structure fire Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Richard Lee Huddleston. Investigation of the scene and evidence collected is ongoing but at this time Investigators do not believe Huddleston's death to be suspicious. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. Further information may be released following an autopsy currently scheduled to be conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.



On the evening of December 14, 2017, the Knappa Fire District and Clatsop County Sheriff's Office responded to Huddleston's Lois Loop residence. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze reported by Huddleston's neighbors. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residences in the small mobile home park. Firefighters located Huddleston's body in the residence after the fire was contained. The structure is considered a total loss.



The Clatsop County Fire Investigation Team is comprised of firefighters and law enforcement personnel representing nearly all of the emergency services agencies in Clatsop County, including the Oregon State Police. Knappa Fire District is a volunteer fire department serving the unincorporated areas of northern Clatsop County east of Astoria; Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is the primary law enforcement agency serving the same region.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact their local law enforcement or Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-2061; information can also be submitted online to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .