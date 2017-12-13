County Hires New Community Development Director

Clatsop County announces the appointment of Gail Henrikson as the new director of the Community Development Department. She replaces Heather Hansen, who served in the position from June 2014 to November 2017. Henrikson will join the county Jan. 8.

Henrikson brings more than 13 years of experience in land-use planning to the position, most recently as the director of planning and zoning for the City of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. She earned a B.A. degree in English Language and Linguistics and an M.S. degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Gail’s experience and talents will be very beneficial to the important work being done by the Clatsop County Community Development Department,” County Manager Cameron Moore said.

The Community Development Department oversees:

Land use planning – reviews and issues permits for land use development throughout the unincorporated county, and develops, maintains, updates and implements the county’s comprehensive land use plan in compliance with Oregon law;

Building Codes – ensures compliance with structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical building codes for new and altered structures;

Code Compliance – provides public awareness of code requirements pursuant to county land use regulations.

(Tom Bennett- Clatsop County)