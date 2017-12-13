MERTS May Expand Under Federal Program

When President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Tuesday an opportunity for Clatsop Community College opened up.

The college has operated a maritime training center (MERTS) at Tongue Point for a number of years and the language in the NDAA includes authorizing maritime workforce "Centers of Excellence".

As a federally recognized center, CCC's MERTS facility would be eligible for federal support to expand capacity to train domestic maritime professionals. The act will allow two-year colleges to admit more students, training faculty, expanding facilities and create new maritime career pathways.

"This is huge for us," says Bill Antilla, Maritime Technology Instructor at CCC. "There are a handful of colleges that could qualify for this and we are one of them. Next, we await how the U.S. Maritime Administration will implement measures criteria to determine which colleges qualify"

Antilla adds, “Not only does this open doors for resources and direct funding, it recognizes the maritime industry as a valuable occupation,” added Antilla. “People don’t always recognize what a lucrative opportunity the maritime industry can be. We need serious students in these programs to fill the demand for these good-paying jobs.”

U.S. industry leaders have identified a shortage of qualified maritime workers. The maritime industry requires technical skills training and licensing- even for entry-level positions. To earn appropriate credentials for each level of maritime industry employment, workers must complete regular training, which can be provided by community and technical colleges at an affordable cost.