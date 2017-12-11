Coast Guard Tows Fishermen To Safety

The Coast Guard towed a 58-foot fishing vessel after the crew lost the use of their main engine about 17 miles west of Willapa Bay, Sunday.

A boat crew aboard the Triumph II, a 52-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Cape Disappointment, met the crew of the fishing vessel Ashlyne, a 58-foot dragger with four people and 42,000 pounds of fish aboard, and safely towed them across the Columbia River bar into Astoria.

The Triumph II is one of four special purpose crafts specifically designed for the deep water bars located in the Coast Guard 13th District. The power and stability of the 52-MLBs make them the preferred asset for towing commercial fishing vessels across large bars.