First Day Hike At Sunset Beach

For the seventh year in a row, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America's State Parks to offer free guided First Day Hikes in state parks across Oregon on New Year's Day. Hikers can register for the hike at the Oregon State Parks Store online, which is new this year--although not required--and will help park staff plan for the hike and provide them with participant contact information should hike details change.



Hike time: 10 a.m.

Starting location: Sunset Beach parking lot

Terrain and length of trail: Easy six-mile hike along the Fort to Sea trail. We recommend this hike for children at least 12 years old. Dogs permitted on 6-foot leash. No child strollers (trail is narrow and unimproved).

Contact information:(503) 861-3170

Additional details: Our trek will include areas of reforested shore dunes, dune lakes, open meadows, and areas of maturing pine/spruce forest. We may see elk, blacktail deer, winter bird species, and the occasional cow.



Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.