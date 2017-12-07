Warrenton Holds Event Tonight On Local Transportation

Warrenton holds it's first public outreach tonight to gather input from citizens on transportation needs in the city.

The open house will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday evening at Warrenton City Hall and the public is invited to attend anytime during those hours to participate.

The event offers the opportunity for people in the community to learn about the Transportation Systems Plan that is in the process of being updated as required by the State of Oregon. The plan will help guide improvements for all forms of transportation over the next twenty years

Those who attend will see the work to date and there will be interactive workstations set up to help gather that critical public comment.

So far the project team has summarized relevant state and local plans, policies and regulations and drafted goals and objectives for the plan update. That information will be available for comment.

To learn more about the plan and the process there is a website with information available at http://warrentontsp.com