Coffenbury Cleared For People Not Pets

The Oregon Health Authority has today (Wednesday, December 6) lifted a health advisory issued July 28 for Coffenbury Lake located at Fort Stevens State Park.



Water monitoring has confirmed levels of blue-green algae and toxins they produce are below guideline values for human exposure. However, the Oregon Health Authority recommends that people continue to be cautious with their pets in the lake because toxins are still above the very low exposure levels established for dogs.





Oregon health officials advise recreational visitors to always be alert to signs of algae blooms in all waters, because blooms can develop and disappear throughout the season. Only a fraction of the many lakes and waterways in Oregon are monitored for blue-green algae by state, federal and local agencies. Therefore, you are your own best advocate when it comes to keeping yourself and your family safe.



People, and especially small children and pets, should avoid areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red in color, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water, or bright green cells are suspended in the water column. If you observe these signs in the water you are encouraged to avoid activities that cause you to swallow water or inhale droplets, such as swimming or high-speed water activities.