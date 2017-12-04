Warrenton Woman Critially Injured In Friday Crash

Friday morning just before 9:00 am Oregon State Police responded to a serious injury crash on Highway 101 near milepost 16, in Clatsop County where a Warrenton woman was seriously injured in a bus collision that closed the highway for several hours.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2002 Audi A4, operated by Lacey Rachelle Hardman, age 29, of Warrenton was traveling northbound on Highway 101 near milepost 16 when the Audi crossed the center line and struck a southbound white 2013 MTR Western bus head-on.



The MTR Western bus, operated by Randal Scott Redford, age 59, of Eugene was carrying four passengers, who all sustained minor injuries.



Hardman was extricated by Gearhart and Seaside Fire Department and transported by air ambulance to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital with critical injuries.



OSP was assisted by Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, and MEDIX.



Highway 101 was closed for approximately 4 hours, with a detour in place.