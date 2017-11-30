Make A Difference With United Way

United Way of Clatsop County presents Gifts That Make a Difference on Saturday, December 9th from Noon to 4:00 PM in the McTavish Room at The Liberty Theatre.

Gifts That Make a Difference gathers thirty non-profits in one space for one afternoon and invites the public to join them. Bring your knowledge, your personal experiences and your skills to this event to meet like-minded people and open new doors of volunteer opportunities for yourself and for your family. Sometimes looking for the perfect match of those in need paired with what you have to offer may not be easy, Gifts That Make a Difference is an opportunity to find that meaningful fit.

Along with volunteer opportunities, many organizations will have items for sale that will help support their agencies mission along with an end of the year giving opportunity.

Enjoy festive music and delicious refreshments provided by A.W.E. Group (Astoria Women Executive) and Thrivent Action Team.