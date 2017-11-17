Relief In Sight For Planning Department

Astoria is looking at contracting out some of the planning functions of the Community Development Department in an agreement with the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce (CREST). A draft agreement will be considered by the city council Monday evening.

With the departure of Kevin Cronin as Director Community Development recently, City Manager and, former Community Development Director, Brett Estes has been acting in an interim capacity while the city takes applications to fill that position. There were some changes made to city code recently that put more decision-making in the hands of community development staff to rule on more items administratively rather than taking everything through the Planning Commission. That change plus the natural increase in demand that comes with a better economy has led to significant delays for those needing staff reports prepared for planning commission consideration and for decisions on administrative matters. Real Estate Marketers, construction companies, and others are growing frustrated over the situation.

The intergovernmental agreement with CREST would become effective immediately on signing the document allowing city staff to work with CREST to get things back on pace. The supplemental planning services would be provided to the city up to 10 hours a week and would cost the city $60 per hour. CREST would function as an independent contractor.