Volunteer Awards Nomination Window Closes Soon

The annual George Award and Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award are two of the most sought-after awards in Astoria and Warrenton. The recipients are often humble, yet strong, leaders – perhaps working behind the scenes to make our community better. Do you know someone like that? Nominations are only open until December 1st.

This year’s George Award and Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award will be announced during the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting & Banquet on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

There’s an old saying “Let George Do It.” A tongue-in-cheek statement meaning “let someone else do the job”. Since “George” doesn’t really exist, the Chamber started its own tradition in 1960 of calling out the “Georges” in town who ARE doing the job! It’s a tradition to honor those who embody service and dedication in the Astoria and Warrenton area.

The Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award is given to a person who has devoted time and energy in countless ways to our community. The award is aptly named after the late Richard Ford, a Warrenton resident whose impact was far-reaching. Ford worked for the city of Warrenton as the building inspector and fire chief but most importantly volunteered much of his free time helping his neighbors.

These awards honor citizens who give extraordinary service to the community. These are local people who give their time and energy to better our area – the doers, the people who make things happen, often without being asked. If you know someone who consistently jumps in when they see a need, rather than waiting for someone else to do it, why don’t you nominate them for the George or Ford Award this year?

Nominations for the 2017 George Award and Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Learn more about nominating someone online at OldOregon.com or pick up a copy of the nomination form at the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce or Warrenton City Hall.