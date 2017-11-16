Young Astoria Man Killed In Crash

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at approximately 2:07 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a head-on two vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 101 near Gearhart.



The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda Civic, operated by Broderick Danielson, age 18, Astoria, was traveling northbound and lost control rotating sideways into the southbound lane. A southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Melany Bloom, age 38, Rosburg, WA was unable to stop, hitting the passenger side of the Honda. Danielson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Hwy 101 was closed to one lane of travel for 1 hour and completely closed for an additional hour. Speed is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash. OSP was assisted by Gearhart Fire Department, Gearhart Police Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, and ODOT.