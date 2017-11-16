Thorsen named "Community Star" For Rural Health

Columbia Memorial Hospital CEO Erik Thorsen was named a “2017 Community Star” by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.

His story is among those highlighted by the organization during National Rural Health Day, which takes place on the third Thursday in November. This is an annual recognition of the medical professionals who serve the vital health needs of over 60 million people living in America’s rural communities, estimated to be 1 in 5 Americans.

The rural health leaders who are chosen to be “Community Stars” are nominated by the State Offices of Rural Health. They include hospital and emergency first responder teams, community health, and volunteer service heroes on the front lines of rural health who were making a positive impact on rural lives.

The 2017 book can be found online at www.powerofrural.org.