New But Familiar Face To Lead Chamber

Skip Hauke will retire from his position as executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber announced today. Hauke plans to phase himself out of the role in late spring 2018 so he can help put on one more Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival in April and retire around his 75th birthday in May.

When Skip shared his retirement plans with the Chamber’s Board earlier this fall, he said, “This has been the best job I’ve ever had. I have been blessed with the greatest staff and Board of Directors that one could ever imagine, plus more than 640 wonderful and supportive members, making the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber the largest and best on the Oregon Coast. I am very proud of what our Chamber has accomplished during my 13 years, but 98 percent of the credit goes to the staff. My job has always been to hire the right people, give them the resources they need and then get out of their way.”

Hauke joined the Chamber staff in January 2005 after 40 years of operating his family’s Sentry Markets in Astoria, which, when sold, had been in the Hauke family for 110 years. His position with the Chamber was a great fit which allowed him to continue to serve the community through mentorship, advocacy, and volunteerism.

As an example of Hauke’s commitment to the Chamber and personal ethos to honor his obligations, he has already worked to find someone to replace him as Executive Director to ensure a smooth transition in the role. Hauke shared his suggestion for the new hire with the Chamber’s Executive Board and they eagerly agreed to interview and ultimately present an offer for the job to David Reid - which he accepted.

David Reid and his wife, Lisa, moved to Astoria in 2002 when he took a new job as district sales coordinator for Aflac of Astoria. The couple purchased downtown Astoria’s Lucy’s Books in 2013. David has been a Chamber Ambassador since 2003 and a board member since 2011, has served on ADHDA’s Business Development Committee since 2012 and been a member of the Astoria Rotary Club since 2003, presiding over that club in 2008-09. Reid was honored with a George Award in 2014. In 2016, he became the lead advisor for the Clatsop Community College Small Business Development Center where he serves as a mentor to fellow small business owners in the community.

Kevin Leahy, executive director of the CCC SBDC and CEDR, shared that “David will continue to be our lead adviser for CCC SBDC for now. When the time comes, we’ll miss having him as an adviser, but are excited to see his professional talents shared with the community through his new role at the Chamber.”

While Reid has been no stranger to Chamber events, functions, and the Board of Directors, Hauke has invited him to job shadow as his time allows during the next several months. This will provide Reid with an opportunity to learn side-by-side from Hauke about the executive director’s role at the Chamber in daily jobs, committee meetings, fundraising events and more.

Hauke is looking forward to his retirement and the opportunity it will give him to spend more time with his wife, Sara, and their rather large family, which includes 24 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.