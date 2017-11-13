Astoria Woman Dies In Weekend Crash

Just before 2 pm Saturday the Astoria Police Department, Astoria Fire Department, and Medix Ambulance responded to a single vehicle crash on Leif Erickson Drive in the 5300 Block, near the Crest Motel.

Upon, arrival Officers were directed to the North side of the roadway where a 1989 Ford Bronco vehicle had traveled over the embankment striking a tree.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 39 year old Jason Martin of Astoria. Martin was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 44 year old Shannon Innis of Astoria. Innis died at the scene.

One of two dogs that were in the vehicle did not survive.

Upon release from the hospital Martin was arrested for charges of Manslaughter II, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless driving and Reckless Endangering of Another Person. Astoria Police were assisted at the scene by an Oregon State Police Traffic Crash Reconstructionist and the Clatsop County Medical Examiner.