Seaside Police Search For Shooting Suspects

Sunday morning (Nov 12) at approximately 2 a.m. a robbery and shooting occurred at the Beachside Inn, near the intersection of 5th Avenue and N. Downing Street in Seaside. The victim, a 36-year-old from Washington State, was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and later flown to a Portland-based hospital where he is being treated for injuries.



The suspects in the incident are unknown and remain at large. Outside of the shooting victim, no other injuries have been reported. Based on witness statements and other information obtained, police believe the general population is not at risk.



If you have any information related to the incident or were in the area at the time of the reported incident, please contact Detective Guy Knight with the Seaside Police Department at (503) 738-6311.