Art Walk Tours Cancer Colaborative

The CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative will open its doors for the next 2nd Saturday Art Walk to feature its diverse collection of Northwest art.

Potter Richard Rowland of the Astoria Dragon Kiln will kick-off the Artwalk at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, with a talk, “Art: A community connection for healing.” He will speak about the creation of the beautiful 2-ton tile mosaic he created for the building.

Rowland’s talk will be followed by a tour of the collection from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The collection features artwork by more than 17 Northwest artists. Most of the pieces were created specifically for this project, to enhance the healing process for local cancer patients. Several artists will be attending the event on Nov. 11.

This event is free and open to the community.