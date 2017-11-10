Harrington Steps Up

The City of Astoria has announced the promotion of Jeff Harrington to Public Works Director. Harrington has been the City Engineer for the past seven years and has stepped in as acting director of the department. He is filling the role being vacated by Ken Cook who retires at the end of this month. Cook had led the department for the past 11 years.

“Jeff has been taking increased responsibility and leadership in the Public Works Department,” said City Manager Brett Estes. “I am confident he has the talent, experience, and personality to fill this challenging role.”

Harrington began working with the City of Astoria in 2006 as an Interim City Engineer and again in 2008. In 2010 he accepted the City Engineer position. Harrington has led many large projects with the City including the 17th Street Dock Replacement, multiple bridge replacement projects, the landfill closure and Heritage Square environmental cleanup. Prior to working with the City, Harrington was a consulting engineer and later a partner at HLB and Associates in Gearhart, serving as contract City Engineer for multiple small cities in Clatsop County.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the citizens of Astoria, the City Council and City staff in this new capacity within the City,” said Harrington. “The Public Works team is in great shape and I want to continue the important work that is happening here.”

The Public Works Department is involved in a wide range of current and future capital improvement projects ranging from water, sewer, streets, and stormwater projects, to overseeing construction management and participating in the development review process.

Harrington will begin his new position on December 1, 2017.