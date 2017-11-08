Early Morning Chase Results In Arrest

On November 6, 2077, at approximately 4:30 am, Seaside Police attempted to pull over a vehicle which had been driving erratically and at high speeds on Highway 26. SPD gave chase northbound on Highway l0l but, due to the subject's speed and the road and weather conditions, decided to abandon the pursuit.

The vehicle was again pursued by both the Warrenton Police Department and Clatsop County Sheriff s Office as it continued north at speeds exceeding 100 mph on a very dark and wet morning. The suspect vehicle lost a tire going the wrong way through the roundabout coming into Astoria and the vehicle finally crashed after being spike stripped by the Astoria Police Department. The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested soon thereafter.

Arrested was 27-year-old Garrett L. Pruitt-Rexroad, for the following charges: Aggravated Identity Theft, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Attempting to Elude, DUII, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Reckless Driving and 4 counts of Recklessly Endangering.

A search of the suspect vehicle turned up a purse with approximately 50 stolen credit cards. The suspect was arraigned before the honorable Dawn Mclntosh and she set security at $50,000. The matter is continuing to be investigated by the Warrenton Police Department. Anyone with any information should contact Sgt. Jim Pierce of the Warrenton Police Department at 503-86 1 -2235.