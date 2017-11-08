Gearhart Rental Rules Stay Warrenton Library gets Support

A Gearhart ballot measure that would have repealed and replaced that town's short-term rental laws was defeated by voters in Tuesday's Special Election. Warrenton voters approved a higher local option levy to operate the town library for five years.

In the second unofficial tally, Tuesday night the county reports the turn-out for the election was just a little over 39 percent.

77 percent of the voters who cast a ballot in Gearhart voted against an initiative that would have loosened the rules the city put in place for owners of vacation rentals keeping those requirements in place.

Warrenton voters cast 55 percent in favor of a new five-year tax levy to operate the city library. The new levy replaces a previous local option tax with one that will make it possible for the library to offer a few more services.