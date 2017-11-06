College Board Member Honored

Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, who has served on the Clatsop Community College Board of Directors since 2000, has been named the 2017 Howard Cherry Awards Outstanding Board Member by the Oregon Community College Association.

Baker-Monaghan, a native Northwesterner, was lauded by CCC President Chris Breitmeyer as an outstanding leader, campus diversity champion, and passionate advocate for classroom security and campus safety. In addition to CCC, she has served on Clatsop Economic Development Resources (CEDR), the Lewis and Clark National Park Association, is Past-President of the Astoria Rotary Club and has been chair of the Lower Columbia Tourism Committee. She also served 12 years in public office from 1991 - 2003 with the City of Seaside, 4 1/2 years on the Planning Commission, 4 years on the City Council, and 4 years as Mayor.

Currently serving her fourth elected four-year term, Baker-Monaghan represents Zone 3 (City of Cannon Beach, City of Seaside, City of Gearhart, Arch Cape area, City of Warrenton, Clatsop Plains area, Necanicum area south of Seaside, and Stanley Acres north of Seaside). Over the past seventeen years, she has provided Board leadership through many significant challenges including several presidential searches, campus planning and redevelopment, and significant budget cuts. She has also been part of the driving force for campus improvements exceeding $40 million in capital investment over her years of service. President Breitmeyer applauds Baker-Monaghan’s leadership that has been key in making CCC a community college that serves the area well. “Rosemary’s dedication, focus, and passion for higher education have served the constituents of Clatsop County responsibly and proudly,” he stated.

The Oregon Community College Association’s Howard Cherry Award recognizes board members, employees, and advocates of community colleges who make a difference. They are named after the late Dr. Howard Cherry, a Portland orthopedic surgeon who was a lifelong advocate for education and community involvement. Dr. Cherry was also a founding member of the Association of Community College Trustees and a trustee of the American Association of Community and Junior colleges. It is the intention of these awards to recognize those who, by their contributions to the community college cause in Oregon, has brought recognition to community colleges statewide.