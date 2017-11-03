Tired Of Scams? Here's Another

If you work in the hospitality industry you may already be aware of a scam where hotel guests get a call in their room from a person claiming to be the hotel front desk and asking for credit card information from the guest again because "something went wrong" with the computer when the guest checked in. The guest, unless they've heard of this scam, doesn't realize that call could be coming from anyone. It's always a good idea to handle these situations by going down to the front desk and handling the transaction face to face to avoid giving out personal information over the phone.

Here's another twist, and it happened recently in Cannon Beach according to the police department. An unknown subject contacted the hotel dining room/ restaurant by phone, claiming to be from their accounting department. The subject reported there had been problems posting room service credit card billings. Using this as his justification, the subject was able to obtain information from staff, including guest names, guest rooms, and specific room service meals.

With that information, the scammer can then call each guest, claim their card didn't go through and ask for that information over the phone. The guest has no idea it's not the front desk calling. It sounds legitimate because the crook has such specific information.

Police suggest that hotel operators be alert to the possibility of this criminal activity and call police if a similar incident takes place.