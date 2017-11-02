Astoria Doesn't Do Black Friday

By late next week, you'll start seeing messages popping up on social media platforms talking about something called "Shop Plaid" and "Plaid Friday".

It's part of a campaign to be launched by the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association (ADHDA) aimed at encouraging shopping local independent merchants during the holidays.

This is a take-off on "Black Friday" sales events held primarily by big box stores and chain operations the day after Thanksgiving throughout the country.

Oakland California claims credit for the concept of the Black Friday alternative which strives to bring back the days when shopping for friends and family during the holidays was a pleasurable and leisurely activity. The idea has spread to small towns throughout the country. Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent businesses by weaving the individual threads of small business together to create a strong fabric through a unified promotion that still allows for each business to maintain it's individual character.

In Astoria, ADHDA takes the lead by encouraging local businesses to get involved in a number of activities including a window decorating contest, downtown caroling, the lighting ceremony that turns on hundreds of twinkling bulbs around the buildings. Santa will be at the Liberty Theater for families each Saturday.

Merchants who participate will display Shop Plaid branding in their stores and participate in supplying prizes for a shoppers raffle.

Wearing plaid while shopping is encouraged to show your support for the small businesses that help make Astoria what it is.