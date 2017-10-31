Free Community Film Viewings

Clatsop County encourages everyone to attend the screening of a film that is sparking community conversations about the challenges of teens growing up in front of screens and how that screen time affects the lives of educators and parents.

Screenagers: Growing up in a digital age is showing free of charge in Warrenton and Astoria. The Warrenton screening has turned into a family night event set for Warrenton Grade School Friday, November 3rd with a free community dinner served at 6:00 pm and the film starts at 7:00 pm. Free childcare is provided and the kids will have there own movie night as well. On Saturday, November 4th the Columbian Theater in Astoria hosts a free matinee at 2:00 pm.

Thanks to a grant from the Oregon Health Authority, Clatsop County Juvenile Department’s Prevention Program is partnering to bring Screenagers to the North Coast. After these events in Warrenton and Astoria, three more screenings will be planned in Seaside, Cannon Beach, and Knappa. In each of the communities, there are school assemblies for the middle school and high schools being planned. Thanks to Warrenton Grade School and PATHS for the free community dinner and childcare in Warrenton.

Physician and filmmaker, Delaney Ruston decided to make Screenagers when she found herself constantly struggling with her two kids about screen time. Ruston felt guilty and confused, not sure what limits were best, especially around mobile phones, social media, gaming, and how to monitor online homework. Hearing repeatedly how other parents were equally overwhelmed, she realized this is one of the biggest, unexplored parenting issues of our time.



Director Ruston turned the camera on her own family and others—revealing stories that depict messy struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Examples of stories, include Hannah’s, a 14-year old victim of social media bullying that stemmed from her trying to hide her use of social media from her mom. Issues are different for boys and girls, and the film also follows Andrew’s story, a straight-A student whose love of video games spins out of control when he goes off to college and lands in an internet rehab center.

*Note that the film is not rated and intended for middle school age and above, or with parental guidance.