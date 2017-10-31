Washington Clam Digs get Green Light

Copalis and Mocrocks beaches will open later this week for razor clam digging along with Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

Shellfish managers gave the OK today for digging at Copalis and Mocrocks after marine toxin test results indicated clams from those beaches are safe to eat. Last week, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved an opening at Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

State health officials had asked for an additional test on clams at Copalis and Mocrocks after seeing an indication that toxin levels may be rising on those two northern beaches.

Tests conducted this week found toxin levels at Copalis and Mocrocks meet state health standards, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

Nov. 2 , Thursday , 6:03 p.m. ; 0.1 feet; Copalis

, , ; 0.1 feet; Copalis Nov. 3 , Friday , 6:47 p.m. ; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

, , ; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Nov. 4 , Saturday , 7:31 p.m. ; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

, , ; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Nov. 5 , Sunday , 7:16 p.m. ; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW's website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Dec. 1-4, pending results of future toxin tests. For more information about those digs or razor clamming, visit WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.