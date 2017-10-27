Astoria Fire Chief Announces Retirement

After five years with the City of Astoria, Fire chief Ted Ames has announced his retirement.

“The past five years with the City of Astoria have been the most challenging, yet rewarding years I’ve spent working as Fire Chief,” Ames said. “I leave with the incredible satisfaction of knowing our work at the fire department has made a positive and at times dramatic impact on the lives of the people being served.

Ames joined the City of Astoria in January 2013 but has served as a Fire Chief for 21 years. He led the mostly volunteer Warrenton Fire Department for 16 years. He was a commercial fisherman when he began volunteer firefighting in Warrenton in 1984, moving up in the ranks. Ames says, after 24 years of fishing combined with the years of serving as Fire Chief, he is ready to pass the responsibility on to someone else.

“We are grateful to Ted for his service and leadership in the Astoria Fire Department,” said City Manager Brett Estes. “He has done a great job leading the Department and has been a tremendous asset to the City. The City of Astoria wishes him the best in his retirement.”

Under Ames, the department is responsible for fire suppression and emergency medical response in the city. The department works closely with local ambulance service Medix, Tongue Point Job Corps Center, Coast Guard property at Tongue Point and with United States Coast Guard Cutters Alert and Steadfast to offer fire suppression and emergency medical services.

In addition to the Chief, the department includes a Deputy Fire Chief, nine career Firefighters, three Student Interns, 12 volunteer Firefighters and a half-time department Support Clerk. Together Fire Department personnel handle about 1300 calls for service each year (over 60% EMS).

“It is my hope that I am leaving the department in better condition than when I arrived,” Ames said. “I want to sincerely thank the dedicated, hardworking professional members of the Astoria Fire Department, both career and volunteer for allowing me to serve and work for and with them for the past five years.”

Ames’ retirement is effective November 30; however he will continue to lead the department in an interim role until March 31, 2018.