So Close One Could Taste It

Community support for a new Astoria Co-op Grocery is strong as that local organization is in the home stretch of a capital fundraising campaign to build that expanded facility.

As of Thursday, the Co-op reports raising $1.2 million on the sale of dividend yielding stock to its Oregon-resident owners in little more than a month. The goal is to hit $1.5 million by the end of October to stay on track for building a new store.

That new store would be built on a parcel of commercial land fronting Astoria's Mill Pond Village housing development and would be four times the size of the current store on 14th and Exchange which is hardly a space ideal for a grocery store but has found a large very loyal customer base.

"This is such an amazing testament to one of the co-op principals; owner economic participation," says General Manager Matt Stanley adding, " the community is coming together to do something we couldn't do as individuals. It feels really positive!"

According to a news release, the average investment has been about $10,000. The preferred shares promise a dividend of up to 4% annually depending on the size of the investment.

Volunteers have been mailing letters and making phone calls to potential investors and using email and social media to reach out about the opportunity.

"We've been pleasantly surprised at the range of investors we've seen," says Co-op Marketing Director Zetty Nemlowill. " Co-op founders to those who are totally new to the Co-op see this as a good opportunity not only in terms of the return but also investing in the community" she states.

Formerly known as the Community Store, the Co-op has been doing business in Astoria since 1974 and the number of owners has recently topped 4000. About 80% of the Co-op shoppers are owners but it's not a requirement to shop. All are welcome.

The plans for the new operation sees a 12,000 square foot store with added amenities there is no room for at the current store which suffers from limited off-street parking and the difficulty of handling freight which all has to go through the front doors.

The new store would have ample parking and feature a larger deli, fresh meat and a seafood counter, and a larger selection of fresh organic and local produce.

Expansion and investment information is available at www.astoria.coop, in the store, or by contacting Stanley directly at 503-791-5692